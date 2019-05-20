Pagham Ponies: 'Massive thanks' to supporters

A fundraising event for Pagham Ponies sanctuary has raised £1,625.

The event was held at Pagham Village Hall earlier this month and was to support the pending relocation of the 12 horses and ponies that are set to lose their current home due to development.

Picture supplied by Pagham Ponies

The plan is to offer equine therapy to people who may be suffering depression or mental illness and support people living with the challenges of autism or learning difficulties.

Founder Nigel Munday said: “The day went very, very well. Far better than I had expected. I was so pleased with all the support the ponies had.

"At one point the car park was so full people couldn’t get into it and with the amount of comments that we have on Facebook – I would say they thoroughly enjoyed it.

"A massive thanks for supporting the ponies and for recognising them and for recognising them as part of the community.”

Picture supplied by Pagham Ponies

Nigel said the ponies have care home visits booked in but they are always happy to do more.

With the necessary facilities on the new site, the location yet to be announced, the local community will have better access to the horses and ponies.

At the moment only the smaller ponies are currently seen, when attending events or during care home visits. Games and activities were kindly provided by Grandad's Front Room CIC.

Raffle prizes were donated by Barfoots, Runcton Farm Shop, The Inglenook, Ecco shoes Chichester and Pagham Newsagents. Horrocks greengrocers, East Wittering, donated carrots for the ponies.

Fundraising continues as the sanctuary still has food, farrier and medical bills to pay and Nigel said, ‘but what has been achieved during this event will certainly go a long way to supporting the relocation of the sanctuary’.

If anyone can help with the relocation, contact Nigel on 07514034837.