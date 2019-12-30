Pagham Pram Race pictures: Boxing Day weather fails to dampen spirits

The wet and windy Boxing Day weather failed to put off competitors in the 74th Pagham Pram Race.

Winners of the main race were Politics while the ladies’ race was won by 118 118. Avengers End Pram won the fancy dress contest while Who Ya Gonna Call came out on top in the novelty race. Bob the Builder was victorious in the disabled race while The Bear was the best pub team. The pram race bucket collection raised £1,780.03 – as well as a screw, washer and paperclip – with Ron Halls edging out Kim Cooper to first place with £271.38. Andrew Goodwill, treasurer for the Pagham Pram Race, said: “We are always astounded at the amount of people who attend the pram race each year. This year more than most as the weather was, let’s say, not the best. We have been so lucky over the past few years to have great weather. The number of racers taking part and the amount of money collected in the circumstances was beyond our expectations. It just goes to show just how the pram race has a special place in people’s hearts. All the money raised during the race and our other fundraising events during the year will be distributed to local good causes in February at our annual presentation event. The committee would like to thank everyone who took part, carried a collection bucket or acted as marshalls for the race.” Andrew also said the committee was looking forward to the 75th Pagham Pram Race in 2020 when they hope c urrent and retired racers will take part the celebration of the race’s 75-year history. If you were unable to attend the pram race and would like to donate visit www.paghampramrace.com.

Pagham Pram Race 2019 main race winners, Politics

Pagham Pram Race 2019 fancy dress winners, Avengers End Pram

Pagham Pram Race 2019 ladies' race winners, 118 118

Pagham Pram Race 2019

