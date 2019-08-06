Pagham toddler rings end of cancer treatment bell

A Pagham toddler, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, has rung the end of treatment bell.

Dexter Richardson, who celebrated his second birthday in July, was diagnosed with a Wilms’ kidney tumour on April 3, but is on the road to recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and a successful operation. Read more here

Providing an update on his condition this week, dad Mark said: “Dexter is doing really well. He has finished treatment and is now having monthly check-ups.

Dexter celebrated his second birthday in July

"He has bounced back and we have now realised chemo did have an impact. It’s like he’s become a teenager overnight now! We wouldn’t have it any other way. He has a lot of personality and is really strong.”

As a coping mechanism, and to help other families going through a similar ordeal, the Richardson family launched a Dash4Dexter campaign shortly after the todder's diagnosis. The campaign aimed to raise £2,000 to support the Piam Brown ward at Southampton General Hospital but, after four months, it has eclipsed £12,000. A large portion of that money was used to buy the toy room wish lists for Howard ward at St Richard’s Hospital as well as the Piam Brown and G4 wards at Southampton hospital.

Mark said: “It’s all coming along nicely. We are up to £12,000 now.

“We have a football match coming up on August 18 at Bognor Football Club, in partnership with Keep Daisy Smiling [a campaign set up in 2017 after Daisy Wigginton, from Bracklesham, was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer].

"It will be a family fun day to raise more money.

“We will also be having a winter charity ball but haven’t got a date yet."