Paralysed police officer spends Christmas with family in Chichester following appeal

A paralysed police officer was able to spend Christmas day with his daughters and pregnant wife following and appeal.

The wife of paralysed Chichester police officer Darren Triggs has today thanked the community for its support after he was successfully moved to St Richard's Hospital from Southampton.

Darren Triggs, 36, spent 14 years serving local communities before a blood clot in his spine left him paralysed from the chest down.

The move allowed Darren to spend Christmas day with his two daughters and eight-month-pregnant wife Rosie.

Rosie said: "It's really nice knowing he is in St Richard's. The girls got to spend half of Christmas day with him — it was wonderful. The girls have been to see him pretty much every day.

"I took the girls down with their stockings then we left and had lunch with family."

Rosie said the hospital transfer 'happened so quickly', "It was incredible.

"We give our continuous thanks to everyone who has supported us. A big thanks to the police again and to The Observer for helping to get him moved."

Darren was moved from Southampton hospital to a specialist care unit mainly for people who have had strokes. Darren is now able to receive visits in the comfort of his own room and a shared living area.

"It's so much nicer than a regular hospital ward," Rosie added, "[hospital staff] have been really friendly and welcoming. It has been really lovely and it has made all the difference him being that close to home.

A fundraiser was also set up to raise vital funds for the Triggs family as alterations to their home are now necessary.

At the time of writing, £48,716 has been raise for the family with donations from 1,978 people from all over the world.

A number of people have also applied, on the Triggs' behalf, to appear on BBC One's DIY SOS which could see TV's Nick Knowles and a team of builders prepare the family's Fishbourne home for Darren's return.