Parking discs to go back on sale in Bognor Regis

The £2, two hour parking scheme in Bognor town centre is back this year, giving shoppers a chance to save money as they head into town.

The parking discs will be on sale from local retailers as of Saturday, November 27. Disco-holders will be able to park for up to two hours in three of the town centre car parks: Fitzleet multi-storey, Lyon Street, and the Hothampton car park on Queensway. They will be valid from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

To use the disc, set an arrival time and clearly display the disc in your vehicle- as per the instructions on the reverse of the disc itself- whenever you use one of the town centre car parks.

A full list of the involved retailers is available online, but involves independent businesses like Heygates Bookshop in the Railway Station, Unique Workwear on London Road, and Reynolds Furniture on High Street.

The announcement of the return of the £2 parking scheme comes at the same time of the announcement of free parking in selected Arun Distrct car parks across the Christmas period.