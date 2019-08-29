Parys Lapper funeral: Dozens of motorbikes ride in tribute to son of artist Alison Lapper

Parys, who was well known for starring in the BBC series Child of Our Times, died two weeks ago, aged 19. In an emotional tribute, he was remembered by his family as ‘a mischievous, generous, kind, loving, frustrating, cheeky, forgiving, beautiful boy’ - read the full tribute here. His mother, the Shoreham artist Alison Lapper, who posed while pregnant with Parys for a statue which was displayed in Trafalgar Square, had asked for as many 'noisy motorbikes' as possible to accompany Parys on his final journey. Dozens of motorbikes joined the procession from Shoreham Beach to Worthing crematorium - watch a video of the ride here.

The motorbike procession. Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Saying goodbye Steve Robards jpimedia Buy a Photo

The motorbike procession. Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The motorbike procession. Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more