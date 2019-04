A 94-year-old woman was rescued last night by firefighters from a house fire in Billingshurst.

Fire crews pulled her out of the building just after 7.30pm last night, the fire service confirmed.

Three fire engines from Horsham, Billingshurst and Petworth fire stations were called to the scene.

The elderly pensioner was rescued and given oxygen therapy at the scene.

She was then passed over to ambulance crews for assessment.