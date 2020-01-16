People’s Postcode Lottery win for Bognor Regis neighbours

Bognor Regis neighbours are celebrating after winning thousands in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Three people in Bognor Regis are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Three residents of Westingway have bagged £1,000 each after their PO21 2XX was announced as a daily prize winner today (January 16).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners.

She said: “What a great way to start the day! I’m sure our winners will be celebrating this weekend!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £14.2million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It runs a network of cancer support centres nationwide and offers support to anyone affected by cancer.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding starts on Tuesday (January 21).

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

