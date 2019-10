The service was attended by survivors, councillors and other members of the public on Sunday (September 29). Here are some of our pictures from the day:

1. Petworth Bombing Memorial DM1994000a.jpg. Petworth Bombing memorial. 77 years on since Petworth Boys School was bombed. Local shool children Oliver Durrant and Evelyn Read both aged 10 lay wreaths. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Petworth Bombing Memorial DM1994004a.jpg. Petworth Bombing memorial. 77 years on since Petworth Boys School was bombed. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Petoworth Bombing Memorial DM1993932a.jpg. Petworth Bombing memorial. 77 years on since Petworth Boys School was bombed. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Petworth Bombing Memorial DM1993942a.jpg. Petworth Bombing memorial. 77 years on since Petworth Boys School was bombed. Lord Egremont. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.'ByLine: Derek Martin jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more