Petworth’s Corpus Christi floral display in pictures

Residents have the chance to see a colourful floral display at St Mary’s Church in Petworth ahead of the religious feast of Corpus Christi.

The event will run from 9am to 6pm from now until the feast of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 23. Entry is free, but donations will go towards the running costs of St Mary’s Church.

The carpet of flowers in Petworth. Picture: Kate Shemilt
Judy Howard one of many working on the flower carpet in St Mary's, Petworth. Picture: Kate Shemilt
Flowers being placed to make up the carpet. Picture: Kate Shemilt
Fiona Kemp, organiser of the flower carpet in St Mary's, Petworth, left, with suporter Judy Howard. Picture: Kate Shemilt
