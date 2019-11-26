Picture special - Chichester university students take a dip in sea at Bognor Regis beach for Movember campaign

Nearly 100 students took a dip in the sea at Bognor Regis beach on Sunday as part of the University of Chichester’s Movember campaign.

To reflect the statistic showing that one man in the UK dies every 60 seconds from suicide, the students dip into the sea every 60 seconds. It was the latest in a series of events, organised by the university’s Movember ambassador Edward Hounsell. In a bid to raise £5,000 this month. the mental health advocate is looking to turn his mental health battle into something positive. Read Edward’s story here and click here to donate

DM19112574a.jpg. Chichester University students take a dip in the sea for Movember. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191124-162606008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

DM19112552a.jpg. Chichester University students take a dip in the sea for Movember. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191124-162546008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

DM19112567a.jpg. Chichester University students take a dip in the sea for Movember. From left Alisha Redfern, Anastasia Faschuk, Connie Mace and Rachael Towns. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191124-162556008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

DM19112549a.jpg. Chichester University students take a dip in the sea for Movember. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191124-162536008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more