Picture special: Remembrance Sunday in Petworth

Dozens of people gathered in Petworth yesterday morning (Sunday) to remember those who lost their lives during the two world wars and other conflicts.

Prior to the two-minute silence at 11am, a service was held at St Mary’s Church at 10.15am. Following the act of remembrance at the war memorial, a further service took place at St Mary’s Church at 3pm. The laying of wreaths and parade was led by Petworth Town Band, which left the Royal British Legion Club at 2.40pm.

