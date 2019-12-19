Pictures from Selsey Fire Station's open week

Members of the community hoping to find out more about the fire service and how to keep safe this Christmas have been able to visit Selsey Fire Station this week.

The week has been packed with information ranging from CPR to drink driving. Crew manager Andy Horner said: "It's a bit like a drop in centre really. We're trying to reach all the areas around the village. The fire station is open to the community so the other organisations can get to know each other. We all work for the same team but in different areas. We've had 20 people so far today. If we can get that every day that would just be great. It's to make our community safer by bringing awareness to the dangers which we can have at home which some people take for granted." The station has also been teaching important lessons about the damage caused by drink driving. We have got a really close-knit community and we have got to have a good working partnership with them," Andy added, "It's a very rewarding job — I love it." Monday included a visit from a clinical nurse who took people's blood pressure and talk about their health. Community warden Neil Hill was also at the station and spoke to to members of the community about bicycle safety. "A lot of residents are concerned about road safety," he said. Neil was also there to hand out bike lights, reflective gear and information packages to people in the area.

