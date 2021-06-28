Pictures: Grandads Front Room Pride Party a success

“Everybody is accepted. There were gay people, bisexual people, people into steampunk. And they’re weren’t judged. That’s the wonderful thing about Grandads- you’re not judged. As long as you’re not hurting people, we don’t care. You’re not judged.”

o said Danny Dawes, owner of Grandad’s Front Room, in the wake of a successful gay pride party which took place on outside of the Community Interest Company’s shopfront on June 26.

Taking place in a cordoned off area and following a number of Covid-19 safety measures, the party included music, masks, body stickers and more to celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and acceptance at the heart of Pride.

Gay pride Party- Grandad's Front Room, Bognor Regis. Alan and Marie Gale. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Gay pride Party- Grandad's Front Room, Bognor Regis. Annie Green, left and Lydia Basford. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Gay pride Party- Grandad's Front Room, Bognor Regis. Danny Dawes, left and Stevie Jones-Reid. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Gay pride Party- Grandad's Front Room, Bognor Regis. Jeff Skinner and Dave. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.