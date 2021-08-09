PICTURES: Superheroes storm Hotham Park in free summer event

Alongside all that, little ones were also treated to a stunning aerial acrobatics display by the Vander Super heroes Space Wheel team, who performed a variety of tricks on the inside and outside of a double aerial stunt wheel.

A dazzling bubbles display was also featured at the event, alongside a mobile climbing wall which gave children a chance to try their hands at rock-climbing.

“We’ve lived in Bognor for a long time and we don’t have a lot of things like this here, so this is a great one for families. It’s a really good thing, and I wish they did more stuff like this,” said resident Sarah Tierney, who attended the event with her children.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this busy,” added Danielle Morris, another resident “but it’s nice to see all these people coming together; it’s really good.”

Between 10 and 15,000 people attended the event, which lasted from 12pm to 4pm, making it the park’s biggest event since the pandemic began.

Bognor Regis Town Council spokesperson Kirsten Fitzpatrick said: “The community response was wonderfully positive and it was lovely to see so many happy faces out in the park. After such a long period without any events taking place, the park seemed to come alive again.”

1. Superman and Spiderman on the vander space wheel Buy photo

2. Spiderman on the vander space wheel Buy photo

3. Lyla with a book she swapped at the event Buy photo

4. Sydney Bridges with her son Isaac, who took third palce in the fancy dress competition Buy photo