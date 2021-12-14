Pizza Hut 'saddened' by closure of Bognor Regis branch

The Bognor Regis branch of the pizza chain closed its doors for the last time on November 28, after owners failed to renew their lease on the building.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut restaurants told the Bognor Regis Observer that the future of the 3,170 sq ft shop was 'up for discussion' last year, but it has since permanently closed. The spokesperson has now added: “Like many hospitality businesses, Pizza Hut Restaurants has faced disruption due to the pandemic.

"We are saddened by the closure of our Bognor Regis Restaurant, however this was beyond our control. Wherever possible we always try to redeploy our team members to other Pizza Hut Restaurants in order to minimise the impact to our workforce. You can continue to enjoy Pizza Hut at our Portsmouth Restaurant at Portsmouth North Harbour.”