Plan to convert empty East Wittering pub into flats instead of holiday lets

Plans to convert a vacant East Wittering pub into a bed and breakfast accommodation have been scrapped, with the applicant instead wanting to bring in eight flats.

A proposal to keep and refurbish the Royal Oak pub in Stocks Lane to split it into eight holiday lets was approved in July 2018. This came after a proposal to demolish the community asset building to make way for ten homes was turned down in November 2017 after concerns about a loss of amenity to the area. Read more here

One year after the amended application was approved, ECE Planning, on behalf of Bridge Road Developments Ltd, has submitted fresh plans (19/01883/FUL) to convert the empty pub building into eight market dwelling units.

As previously planned, an additional terrace of nine homes and a bungalow will be built next to the pub to ‘infill’ the residential street. The shop next to the pub previously occupied by dog grooming business Canine Clips has already been demolished.

The new planning statement read: "The applicant has entered into positive and proactive dialogue with the [East Wittering and Bracklesham] Parish Council in relation to this planning application taking on board their comments.

"The proposed development seeks to make an efficient and effective use of a sustainably located, previously developed unviable site, within the built-up area boundary of East Wittering to provide eight new dwelling units."

According to the planning statement, when the Royal Oak closed in 2012, Co-op initially planned to open a supermarket but later pulled out.

It added: "Southern Co-Operative Group resolved not to proceed with their approved scheme, as they had determined that it was not a viable proposition."