Plans approved for 4 new parking spaces at Felpham Community Hall

The plans detail the addition of 4 new car parking spaces to the community centre in lieu of the spaces in the lay-by, bringing the total number of spaces at the facility to 32.

Documents associated with the approval said the four spaces are to be built within three months of their approval, which took place on May 21.

Doug Millen manager of Felpham Community Hall, said the new spaces were “much neeeded.”

Felpham Community Hall p4X2YNfrgRMgt7qpzhrz

“They’re a welcome additions to the hall, which I’m sure residents will be happy with.”