Plans approved for Chichester shop
Plans for a former Chichester shop have been approved by the district council this week.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:02 am
Estate agent firm Cubitt and West has been given the go-ahead to change signage at the former site of Henning's Wine Merchants in North Street which closed earlier this year.
The plans were submitted in October and sought approval from Chichester District Council for a new fascia sign and a hanging sign outside the shop.
Cubitt and West currently operates in East Street but has made plans to move offices.
Henning's Wine Merchants shuts its doors for the last time in June this year after being unable to renew a its lease with the landlord.
What do you think of the news? Get in touch: [email protected]