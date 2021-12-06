Plans approved for Chichester shop

Estate agent firm Cubitt and West has been given the go-ahead to change signage at the former site of Henning's Wine Merchants in North Street which closed earlier this year.

The plans were submitted in October and sought approval from Chichester District Council for a new fascia sign and a hanging sign outside the shop.

Cubitt and West currently operates in East Street but has made plans to move offices.

The site of the former Henning's Wine Merchants in North Street.

Henning's Wine Merchants shuts its doors for the last time in June this year after being unable to renew a its lease with the landlord.