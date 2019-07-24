Plans for bed and breakfast above Bognor cafe

The owners of a Bognor cafe are proposing to create a new bed and breakfast above the business.

Plans for the 14-room accommodation above the Syrup Cafe in Station Road have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The proposal would involve converting the vacant flat on the upper floor of the property, as well as building a new first floor extension and creating a second floor within the roof space.

The ground floor space would remain as a cafe and visitors would access their rooms via a separate entrance.

A car park with four spaces would be available.

The applicant said there was a ‘real need’ for visitor accommodation in the town centre and that the development would bring back into use an unoccupied space.

The bed and breakfast would be ‘high quality’ and ‘reasonably priced’, according to the applicant.

The cafe owners behind the scheme also have other businesses in Bognor and have been ‘instrumental’ in helping to improve the wider townscape, according to the planning application.

To view the application in full, search reference BR/202/19/PL on Arun District Council’s planning portal.

SEE MORE: PC praised for her courage after saving man from drowning in Bognor

Travelodge plans to open new branch in Bognor Regis

Nine fire crews attend blaze in Chichester field