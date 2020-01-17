Plans to build 35 affordable homes for first-time buyers in Fishbourne

Plans have been submitted to build 35 new houses in Fishbourne, tailored to first-time buyers.

An application (19/03141/FUL) was submitted by Fishbourne Developments Limited in December, requesting the construction of 35 'affordable residential dwellings' for first-time buyers at the land south of Ivy Lodge, Blackboy Lane. The homes, which are aimed at people 'whose needs are not met by the market', would include associated access, parking, for cars and bikes, landscaping and infrastructure.

The planning statement read: "The proposals provide much needed affordable housing for first time buyers in the district. The government’s objective is to significantly boost the supply of housing to meet the housing needs of different groups in the community including those that require affordable housing.

"The proposed development will help to meet those housing needs in Chichester which is renowned for being relatively unaffordable.

"The subject site is well located to services, facilities, amenities and public transport making it a sustainable location for residential premises."

According to the applicant, the proposal was the subject of a pre-application meeting with Chichester District Council on April 18, 2019 and has been the subject of an iterative design process as a result of the comments and input provided by the planning authority.

The applicant said the fresh plans would accommodate: eight, one-bedroom flats, 12 two-bedroom houses, ten three-bedroom houses and four, four-bedroom houses.

A planning application relating to the application site and a wider area for the development of 200 dwellings, proposed country park, access and landscaping provision was withdrawn by the applicant in 2008.

The planning statement added: "Eligibility for this type of housing is determined with regard to local incomes and local house prices.

"Typically to be eligible for a discount market sale house, the purchaser must: not have an interest in another property; be a resident or in employment in the local authority; and qualify against income thresholds.

"The site represents a highly sustainable location within walking distance from public transport options including bus services and Fishbourne Railway Station; retail and commercial services; social infrastructure, open space and recreation facilities."

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know by commenting on our Facebook page.

Have you read? Chichester yoga studio and café plans given the green light



Chichester Free School set to close its sixth form – this is why



Southbourne resident faces ‘ludicrous’ trip to rubbish tip after entrance rules change