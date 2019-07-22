Plans to build two new student houses in Chichester

Plans have been submitted to build two new student houses in Chichester.

An outline application (19/01755/FUL), made by Richard Brooks (Brooks Brothers Developments Ltd), proposes two, four bedroom semi-detached houses in multiple occupation (HMO) with storage for 27 bicycles, six parking spaces, two electric charging points and rear amenity space in Whyke Road.

The new student houses would be built in the land adjacent to the Mainline Tavern - a former pub which closed in 2008 and is now also used as student flats.

According to the design and access statement, the accommodation would not require a formal licence as the dwelling supports under five occupants.

The statement read: "The project is aiming to provide additional cluster student accommodation for a maximum of four students per dwelling, who would attend the University of Chichester or any other recognised educational institution within a reasonable travelling distance.

"The scheme is based on providing greater than minimum bedroom and living sizes. The accommodation comprises of a large communal living area and kitchen, plus bedrooms with an independent ensuite facility.

"The proposal best utilises the available site by reducing pressure on inner city sites and allowing them to be used for more permanent and vulnerable members of the society and those that have young families that require greater access to their local community facilities all year round."

H J Concepts Ltd, producers of the design and access statement, said the additional student accommodation offers a range of options for travel, which is 'balanced with sustainability and convenience'.

It added: "It is felt that no elements of the proposal will have any detrimental effects on the neighbours with regard to overlooking or un-neighbourly type of development, or will not harm any wildlife or wildlife habitats.

"During construction, access on and off the site can readily be maintained along with ample storage areas for materials and construction workers vehicles, thus ensuring the main highway is kept clear of parked vehicles."

To ensure 'minimum disturbance to local residents', the working hours would be; Monday to Friday: 8am to 6pm, Saturday: 8am to 1pm, Sunday and Bank Holidays: No working.

