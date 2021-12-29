Plea to donate your unwanted Christmas gifts to a Chichester charity

Plea to donate your unwanted gifts to charity ABCDE EMN-200625-171757001

Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year for older people, with many routine services scaled back over the holiday period and the colder weather making it harder to get out and about. At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including the Charity’s free and confidential Advice Line and Telephone Friendship services, as well as the Age UK network of local charities, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.

As well as raising funds so that Age UK can continue its vital work, by recycling gifts people will also be helping to reduce waste. We all want to do our bit to make the planet a better place so to help ensure the Age UK shop in Crane Street, Chichester is able to sell on your items and help to reduce landfill waste.

Kathy Manouch, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Chichester said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. As a nation we are more environmentally aware than ever before, so instead of chucking or hiding them away, we are encouraging local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Crane Street.”

Age UK shops sell a range of clothing and accessories, books, toys, household items and shoes. However, what shops can accept may vary.