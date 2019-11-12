Podcast to be launched about Chichester

A podcast about all things Chichester is set to be launched next year.

Former community radio presenter Jamie Dyer is looking to speak to Chichester residents who feel they have a story to tell in preparation of the launch of 'Chichester Focus' in March next year.

He said: "Chichester has been the area which is the most kind to me. I was born in Chichester but I live in Bognor Regis with my wife.

"I thought 'well I may as well start it up. I have done other podcasts and things which have been successful.

"I'm aiming to celebrate and question different things. I like finding out more about its history. My family goes back 100 years here.

"A few years ago I ran a local community online radio station in the area. It had to close down and next year in the March is the fifth anniversary of the original launch."

Jamie said he is looking to speak to 'anyone that will come forward'. People interested should email chichesterfocus@outlook.com