Police appeal for missing person from Chichester — have you seen them?
POlice have issued an appeal for a person missing Chichester who is believed to be sleeping rough in Brighton.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 3:36 pm
Javan, 53, is described as tall and with a slim build with shoulder length auburn hair. They were last seen on Saturday September 4 and was wearing a white and blue top with black shorts.
Javan is believed to be sleeping rough in the Brighton area but may have links to Norfolk and Suffolk.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1374 of 03/09.