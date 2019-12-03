Police 'desperate to find' two missing teenage girls — dial 999 if you see them

There is extreme concern for two missing teenage girls and Sussex Police have appealed for help from the public.

Police said Chanelle Swanson, 17, and Maisie Farley, 16, both went missing on Monday afternoon (December 2) and are believed to be together.

A spokesman said: "Chanelle from Brighton is 5’ 3”, of slim build, with black hair, a nose piercing and she has braces. She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, black knee high boots, a beige coat and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

"Maisie from Southbourne is 5’ 4”, of slim build, with long brown hair and she was last seen wearing a grey suede jacket with blue jeans.

"The pair may be travelling on public transport and they have links to North London.

"If you see either Chanelle or Maisie please dial 999 immediately. If you have information that could assist our searches please report either online or call 101 quoting 1338 of 02/12."