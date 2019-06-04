Police issue update after search for missing person near Bognor Regis

Arun District Council asked people to avoid visiting a park and nature reserve whilst police officers searched for a missing person near Bognor today (Tuesday).

In a post on social media, the district council said it was 'especially important' to keep dogs on a lead in Bersted Park and the Brooks

The full post read: "WARNING We ask that people avoid using Bersted Park and The Brooks, Bersted for the time being as Sussex Police are currently searching for a missing person. It is especially important to keep dogs on a lead if you are in either park/area."

A police helicopter was reportedly seen in the area.

Providing an update at 2.30pm, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police were concerned for the welfare of a missing 25-year-old man. The man was found safe and well by officers on Tuesday."

The district council also reported that the missing man has been found safe and well, following the police search.