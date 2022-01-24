Police officers made more than 20 arrests across Chichester and Arun last weekend

Police officers made more than 20 arrests in Chichester and Arun District, over the weekend (January 22 - January 23), the Arun Police Twitter page announced this afternoon.

According to the tweet, offences ranged from Criminal damage, actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, wanted on warrant, affray, drug driving, drunk & disorderly and robbery.

If you witness a crime, report it online or by calling 101. You can also report crime anonymously by heading to the Crimestoppers website.