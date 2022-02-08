Police on the hunt for three guitars stolen from Bognor Regis home
Sussex Police are on the hunt for three guitars stolen from an address in Bognor Regis.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:52 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:54 am
Three guitars were stolen from an address in Bognor Regis last November— and now police are appealing for help to find them.
An orange Gibson Les Paul, a brown Fender Stratocastor and a black Epiphone Les Paul, were all stolen from the address during a burglary.
Police are asking members of the public if they know the whereabouts of the instruments or have seen them for sale locally.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "If you can assist us with any information, please contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 47210204688."