Police on the hunt for three guitars stolen from Bognor Regis home

Sussex Police are on the hunt for three guitars stolen from an address in Bognor Regis.

By Connor Gormley
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:52 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:54 am

Three guitars were stolen from an address in Bognor Regis last November— and now police are appealing for help to find them.

An orange Gibson Les Paul, a brown Fender Stratocastor and a black Epiphone Les Paul, were all stolen from the address during a burglary.

Police are asking members of the public if they know the whereabouts of the instruments or have seen them for sale locally.

One of the guitars stolen last November

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "If you can assist us with any information, please contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 47210204688."

One of the guitars stolen last November
One of the guitars stolen last November