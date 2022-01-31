Police recover bike in Emsworth

Chichester Police have recovered a bike in Emsworth yesterday (Sunday, January 30). SUS-220131-125830001

Chichester Police reported, on twitter, that they had recovered the Carerra bike during a trip through Emsworth.

In the report on twitter Chichester Police wrote: “A bike was recovered from Emsworth yesterday.

“It has an identifiable black and yellow lock attached to the frame.

“If this is yours, please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference: 20220130-0032”