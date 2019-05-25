Police urge missing Chichester teen to make contact

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Chichester teenager.

Kasey Christie, 16, was last seen in Worthing in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 25).

Kasey Christie. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190525-130846001

Police said she is white, 5ft tall, of small build, with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing black coloured clothing.

Police are urging Kasey to make contact with either an officer or a responsible adult.

There are concerns she may require medical treatment.

Kasey has links to Chichester, Worthing and Billingshurst.

Please dial 999 if you see Kasey.

If you have seen her since the last sighting or believe you know where she could be please report online quoting 1580 of 22/05.