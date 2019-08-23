Pooches on parade at Woolbeding Dog Fun Day

More than 400 people – and plenty of pooches – enjoyed the South Downs National Park’s annual Dog Fun Day at Woolbeding Parkland.

Chloe Beckerson, events co-ordinator for the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “Despite the wet and windy start, the sun soon came out and over the course of the day we welcomed over 400 people and their beloved dogs.

Monty the Dalmation, with Milly, Maddy and Alice

“Dog Fun Day has gained a reputation for being entertaining and educational at the same time and this year certainly didn’t disappoint.

“The event is the perfect platform for dog owners to learn more about how they can help care for the countryside and know what to do around livestock.”

More than 30 people signed up to the ‘I Take the Lead Pledge’, which encourages responsible dog walking in the National Park.

The action-packed event included a fun dog show, working dog demonstrations, ‘have a go’ dog agility and rally obedience, top tips on dog training and the opportunity to meet cows and sheep.

Dog ambassadors from the Heathlands Reunited project – working to protect and enhance the wildlife-rich heaths of the National Park – also attended and shared their expertise on dog obedience.

The event is run by the South Downs National Park Authority and National Trust.