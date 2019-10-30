Popular Midhurst firework event returning for another year

Following its success last year, the parents’ association at Midhurst Rother College is again working with businesses and organisations to coordinate another November fireworks night.

Midhurst’s first community fireworks event in November, 2018 attracted about 2,000 people who enjoyed a spectacular and professional display choreographed to music.

The event will be taking place on Friday, November 8 at 6pm.

Anita Haigh, chairman of MRC Parents Association, said: “It created a real buzz last year and we received so many positive comments. Since last November, we have been able to donate £5,000 towards lighting for the multi-use games pitches which will benefit both students and local community groups. We’re hoping to raise even more this year.

“We are especially grateful to our generous sponsors without whom we could not stage this event: The Cowdray Estate, Henry Adams Estate Agents, MacDonald Oates Solicitors, Mane Street Hair Design, Midhurst Engineering, PAAC IT Computer Services and South Downs Construction. Also, our enthusiastic team of helpers – parents, staff members, students and our friends from the Rotary Club of Midhurst & Petworth and The Midhurst Lions Club who are helping with stewarding.”

College principal Stuart Edwards said: “This is a fantastic community event and we are delighted to be able to host it for a second year. We’re hoping for an even bigger turn out and look forward to seeing you there.”

A range of hot food and drinks and a licensed bar will be available. Entertainment on offer this year will include active games for children in the sports hall, face painting and hair braiding and live music from the talented student bands. The local fire and rescue team will be coming with one of its engines and Easebourne Primary School will be selling sweets and popcorn as part of their fundraising drive. Parking will be in the town carparks, with no parking available on the school grounds except for those with disabilities, booked in advance.

Buy tickets online at www.eventbrite.co.uk or from Mane Street, The Upholsterer and Caffe Verdi on the High Street, or at MRC Reception. Tickets will also be available on the gate.