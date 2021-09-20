Venues were judged on their quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor. Photo: Tripadvisor

Popular places to eat in Chichester area earn Tripadvisor award for their great reviews

A host of restaurants, pubs, cafes and tea rooms across the Chichester area have been honoured with a Tripadvisor award.

By Sol Buckner
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:53 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:54 pm

The 2021 Travellers' Choice awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period.

The award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews and award winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. It honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. Here are some of those given the award. Read more:www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-popular-attractions-in-and-around-chichester-earn-tripadvisor-award-3375359

Crown and Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Apuldram, Chichester.Photo: Tripadvisor

ASK Italian, East Street, Chichester. Photo: Tripadvisor

Brasserie Blanc in Church Square, Chichester. Photo: Tripadvisor

Carluccio's, Eastgate Square, Chichester. Photo: Tripadvisor

