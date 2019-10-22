Post Office reopens in Bracklesham Bay: “It’s going to help the community no end”

Bracklesham Bay’s newly reopened Post Office has enjoyed a busy week since welcoming its first customers last Wednesday.

The new Post Office is located at Central Stores, The Nest, in Bracklesham Lane – less than 350 metres away from where it was previously based.

Post Office reopens in Bracklesham Bay. Brian Trower, assistant manager, and Mike Bailey, manager

The former Post Office closed in December 2017 due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, forcing residents to go into the village to use the service.

Brian Trower, assistant manager, said: “For some people it was a bit of a trek. Now it’s a lot closer. It’s definitely made a big difference.”

Manager Mike Bailey said: “We’re delighted to giving the local community the Post Office they’ve all been asking for, for a while now since the other one closed.

“It’s really exciting...it’s going to help footfall no end, it’s going to help the community no end.”

The new Post Office is open daily from 6am to 10pm and offers services including bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

There is also dedicated parking outside the store.

Mr Bailey said the response from the community so far had been ‘amazing’.

“People around the community have been really excited to get in and see it, to start sorting out their bits and pieces here,” he said.

Mr Trower agreed: “We are picking up quite quickly, word has got about and it’s definitely getting busier.”

“This morning first thing we had people at the door, waiting to bring their parcels in.”

He added that it was good to be open in time for the Christmas rush.

Dean Morris, Multiples Account Executive, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore a Post Office to this area and we hope that customers will make good use the service.

“The longer opening hours than before will make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

