Postmaster celebrates 25 years of service to Rose Green community

A community celebration was held on Monday to mark the 25th anniversary of Rose Green’s postmaster.

Mac Patel and his wife Naina took over the Post Office at 5 Rose Green Road in January 1995 and extended the premises into the garden to increase the retail side of the business.

Mac and Naina Patel cut the cake at their silver anniversary celebration on Monday with Post Office staff and customers, as well as mayor of Bognor Phill Woodall, Pam Mosley and chairman of Aldwick Parish Council Lilian Richardson

Since Mac took over 25 years ago two banks in the same parade – one either side of the shop – have closed and the Post Office now also offers a range of banking services.

Mac said: “Naina and I have put our heart and soul into our business. We really love being such a big part of this community. We have absolutely no plans to retire. We know the community so well and they really appreciate what we do.”

A host of customers joined the chairman of Aldwick Parish Council, Lilian Richardson, and councillor John Bass, as well as the mayor of Bognor Phil Woodall and consort Pam Mosley on Monday to mark the postmaster’s silver anniversary.

Lilian Richardson said: “The parish council want to thank Mac Patel for his long service at Rose Green Post Office. Mac is a popular, well respected and loyal postmaster who is committed to the Rose Green community. Mac and his wife Naina are at the heart of this community.”

Mac and Naina Patel with staff at the Rose Green Post Office 25th anniversary celebrations

Mayor of Bognor Phil Woodall said: “Congratulations to Mac Patel on reaching the silver anniversary of being postmaster of Rose Green Post Office. The community is very fortunate to have such a dedicated Postmaster.”

Over the past 25 years Mac’s shop has been won the best Post Office in the south east award once, as well as being the runner-up twice, while Mac has also won two Observer awards for best shopkeeper.

Post Office regional manager Adam France said: “Mac Patel is a great example of a postmaster. Mac is highly regarded by the community and Post Office. He is loyal, committed, and enthusiastic. He has adapted with the times.

“Online shopping and banking on behalf of all the main banks is now a major part of his Post Office business and he has really embraced the opportunity to promote the availability of these services at Rose Green Post Office and to also grow the retail side of his business.”

Mac Patel and Post Office regional manager Adam France at the Rose Green Post Office 25th anniversary celebrations