Prince Harry and Meghan 'step down': have your say in our Sussex-wide poll

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to step down as senior royals - but what do you think of the move?

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made the decision after ‘many months of reflection and internal discussions’ and plan ‘to carve out a progressive new role within this institution’ – according to a statement released on social media on Wednesday evening (January 8). Read more here.

According to national newspaper reports, the rest of the royal family were surprised by the announcement, and the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen and the Duke of Sussex himself have been working with royal aides and the Government to come up with a fast solution while Meghan returned to Canada to be with her son Archie.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Mrs Susan Pyper, the Queen's representative in Sussex, said she was ‘saddened’ to learn the news, and many residents have taken to social media to voice their views.

In their statement, Harry and Meghan said they plan to ‘work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’ and will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

After being made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen following their marriage in May 2018, the couple undertook a tour of the county, with thousands of people lining the streets of Sussex to see them. Click here to find out more about their visit.

