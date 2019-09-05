Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school - accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The four year old arrived at the school gates of Thomas's Battersea in west London this morning

Today marked an important milestone for Princess Charlotte, as she headed off to start her first day of school.

Accompanied by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her big brother Prince George, the four year old arrived at the school gates of Thomas's Battersea in west London this morning, holding her mum's hand.

Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her older brother Prince George, six, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

1. Family support

Getty
Getty
Princess Charlotte smiled and waved to the cameras as she arrived for her first day.

2. High spirits

Getty
Getty
Prince William told Helen Hasham, head of the lower school, that Charlotte was very excited about her first day.

3. Very excited

Getty
Getty
Charlotte follows in her brothers footsteps as she enrols in the reception class at the 18,915 GBP per year school.

4. Following in footsteps

Getty
Getty
