£12k fundraising drive begins for floodlights at tennis club

The club is aiming to raise £12,000 for the floodlights, which will help extend playing time and attract more members of all ages.

Treasurer Sue Adams said: “Our tennis club, formed in 1990, has two well maintained courts situated behind the village primary school at the side of our tree lined playing field.

“We have members of all ages and levels and have four club sessions a week and a booking system for games at all other times.

North Mundham Tennis Club has started fundraising for floodlights after it received planning permission

“We have a club coach available and a WhatsApp group for information.

“Volunteers run our club and we support community use and promote tennis encouraging the primary school and local youth club to use our courts free of charge.

“Membership is just £85 per adult with discounts for juniors and families.”

All donations, however big or small, are welcome on the club’s JustGiving page.