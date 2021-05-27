£320k National Lottery boost for Selsey charity will benefit young people on Manhood Peninsula for next 3 years

The money will enable Youth Dream, which serves the young people of Selsey and the wider Manhood Peninsula, to deliver a programme of youth services over the next three years.

Kim Long, chief executive of Youth Dream, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our campaign to increase the funding of services for young people in our area.

“With this grant we will be able to reinvest in our young people and give them the support they need to flourish.”

Youth Dream's The Bridge Youth Support Centre, which is located in the grounds of The Academy, Selsey. Photo: Chris Willshire

The Youth Information Project asked nearly a thousand young people on the Manhood Peninsula about gaps in youth services, and the grant will see the delivery or improvement of youth services particularly requested by the young people themselves.

These services will include general provision such as establishing new clubs and activities, funding two new youth workers to cover both the eastern and western sides of the Manhood Peninsula, and direct, personalised support including more counselling, mentoring and a specialised inclusion officer.

The fund will be administered by Youth Dream at the head of a network of service providers.

Mike Nicholls, chairman of Youth Dream, said: “This amazing amount of money will be used to support young people and youth organisations across the Manhood Peninsula.”

