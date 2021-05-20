£4k boost for Bognor boxing club thanks to Lions

Lion Simon Knights presented a cheque to coach Dave Larner watched by the other coaches and members of the Boxing Club.

Head coach Paul Mason said the club was very grateful to the many local businesses, individuals and organisations who have supported the club so generously and, with the donation from the Lions Club, all outstanding work can now be completed.

Paul said everyone associated with the boxing club is looking forward to the official opening of the club premises that will mean, for the first time in its 98-year history, it will have its own premises.

