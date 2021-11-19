£6 million business development set to start in Chichester

Chichester District Council is redeveloping its St James’ Industrial Estate site in Westhampnett Road to offer 30 industrial units, due to be completed by summer 2022. Picture: Allan Hutchings (060667-8757) SUS-211119-122402001

Building works are due to start on a £6 million business development in Chichester.

Chichester District Council is redeveloping its St James’ Industrial Estate site in Westhampnett Road to offer 30 industrial units, due to be completed by summer 2022.

The estate, which was developed on an old council depot site in the early 1980s, was in need of updating and is part of the council’s desire to provide quality business accommodation throughout the district.

Cllr. Tony Dignum, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council said: “Inward investment and helping local businesses to grow and thrive is a key priority for us.

“We are doing a huge amount of work in this area – from encouraging businesses to relocate here, through to helping entrepreneurs and start-ups expand their businesses, and developing and increasing our business accommodation.

“The redevelopment of this site is a key part of this. The business estate, which was originally built in the early 1980s, needed to be regenerated and is part of our desire to respond to local businesses who have asked for more quality accommodation.

“We know how quality business accommodation can make a big difference. A few years ago, we opened a £6 million business centre to provide affordable accommodation for new or small to medium sized businesses.

“The Enterprise Centre, located in Terminus Road in Chichester, is operationally managed by Basepoint on behalf of the council.

“Almost all of the business units are currently occupied, which is fantastic news. Some of the businesses that originally started at the Enterprise centre have now gone on to bigger premises, including the council’s Ravenna Point Business accommodation in Terminus Road, which we opened in 2019.

“We invested £2 million into this development to offer new industrial workspaces and trade counters, and all units here are fully occupied.

“We are hoping that St James’ Industrial Estate will follow this very positive trend when it opens next summer.”

Chris Wingham, CEO at Mildren Construction Ltd, added: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Chichester District Council following the contract award for the re-construction of the St James’ Industrial Estate.

“The new facilities will be sustainably built and energy efficient, and the employment space will bring lasting benefit to the local economy.”

The council successfully bid for £1.1 million of funding from the Coast to Capital ‘Getting Building Funds’ which will go towards the redevelopment. The fund is designed to support economic growth, jobs and environmental recovery.