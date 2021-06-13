Red Arrows fly over Selsey - in pictures

The Red Arrows over Selsey. Photo by Coastal JJ

This year's Trooping the Colour saw a reduced parade in the castle grounds, rather than in central London.

The Queen was joined by the Duke of Kent, Colonel and Scots Guards for the traditional ceremony

As part of the celebration, the Red Arrows held a special flyover on their way to the G7 Summit.

The Red Arrows over Selsey. Photo by Coastal JJ

After performing at Windsor, they travelled down through western Sussex, across Hampshire and into Dorset before jetting off to Cornwall to mark the G7 summit.

These fantastic photos were taken by Coastal JJ in Selsey.

Residents also spotted them from the beach in Bognor Regis and from the village of Slindon.