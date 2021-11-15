Remembrance Sunday in Chichester is a fitting tribute to all who have served

Chichester's Remembrance Sunday Parade 2021

The service of Remembrance took place at the War Memorial, Litten Gardens on Remembrance Sunday, November 14, starting at 11am.

Uniformed, and other participants assembled on East Street, from the Cross down to the pedestrian zone, and marched to the War Memorial around 10.30am, led by the ATC Band of 461 Squadron.

The Mayor, Councillor John Hughes and other civic dignitaries laid wreaths together with other representatives from the ex-service and wider community.

The Garrison Artillery Volunteers were located in the adjacent New Park Road Recreation Ground and fired their World War one 18 pounder gun to mark the commencement and completion of the Two Minutes’ Silence.

The service also commemorated the centenary of the foundation of the Royal British Legion and especially the Chichester Branch.

It was also the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the War Memorial which used to be located in Eastgate Square and was moved to the present location in 1940.

The Poppy Appeal also be marked 100 years of remembrance, hope and support which saw local volunteers out collecting for the British Legion.

At the conclusion of the service the various contingents marched past the saluting base in Eastgate Square and formed up again in East Steet before being dismissed.

Music for the service was provided by the Chichester City Band and the service ended by the singing of ‘Sussex by the Sea’

At noon members of the Chichester Quaker Meeting also laid a wreath of White Poppies at the Chichester War Memorial in Litten Park.

The White Poppy provides a memorial to all those killed in war and symbolises a commitment to peace.

Rodney Duggua, Town Clerk at Chichester City Council said: “I would say that in the 23 years in which I have been associated with the Chichester Remembrance Sunday service, I have never seen so many people in attendance.

“This was perhaps expected after our reduced service last year and people wanting to get back to normal, but attendance was quite magnificent.

“Here we have an occasion that mixes solemnity and respect with comradeship and good humour, it was fantastic to see so many young people in attendance and so many wreaths laid.

“Special thanks must go to our good friends from the Garrison Artillery Volunteers and the Chichester City Band for their hugely valued contributions to making this event such a success.”