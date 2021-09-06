Report of a child drifting out to sea near Aldwick revealed to be ‘false alarm’ after coastguard mobilised

Coastguard and Lifeboat teams were stood down on Friday (September 3) after a report involving a child drifting out to sea on an orange inflatable near Aldwick was deemed to be a ‘false alarm with good intent.’

The Selsey Inshore Lifeboat was launched at 12:23pm, shortly after being alerted to the call, which came from a member of the public.

They team made best speed to Pagham beach and, believing the tidal drift would take the casualty off in the direction of Pagham sailing club, started their search nearby.

Reports of a child drifting out to sea on an orange inflatable were deemed to be a 'false alarm' after an extensive search on Friday. Photo: RNLI Selsey

After a brief search, they found an orange inflatable, but no one was on it.

The team decided to continue the search and requested the assistance of the All-Weather Lifeboat, which launched at 12:46pm with instructions to search from Pagham to Bognor half a mile offshore.

Meanwhile, the coastguard increased their search assets to teams in Selsey and Littlehampton and mobilised the coastguard helicopter Rescue 175.

The search was called off, however, when the Inshore Lifeboat Team was waved down by a family on Pagham beach.

Breaking from the search to speak to the family, the Inshore Lifeboat Team heard how the girls were playing with an inflatable fish which drifted out to sea, and had been instructed by their parents not to go after it. They assured the lifeboat team that nobody was aboard the inflatable, and the information was quickly passed to The Coastguard.