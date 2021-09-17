Reserved matters approval for 250 new homes in Yapton

The plans layout for details for 250 homes to be built on land at Bilsham Road, Yapton. Also included are provisions for ancillary buildings, parking spaces, road, cycle and footpath provision, open space, landscaping an surface water attenuation.

Reserved Matters approval means provisions for the appearance, landscaping layout and scale of the project have been approved by Arun District Council.

Arun District Council hope to make a decision on the full application by December 10.

To find out more about the application, go to the Arun District planning portal and search for Y/127/21/RES

Asked to comment on the plans, Sussex Police gave a number of recommendations to make the site as safe as possible. These included building communal parking areas within view of ‘active room’s like living rooms and kitchens in the properties themselves, using mounted postboxes instead of letter boxes to minimise the risk of lock tampering, walls or fencing 1.8 metres in height to protect ‘vulnerable’ sides of the properties, and ground planting no higher than one metre to maintain visibility.