Resident tells of fury as car blocks Chichester road refurbishment

A resident has told of his anger after a car blocked the full refurbishment of a Chichester Road.

Signs had been up for 'at least a few days' in Walnut Avenue, off Parklands Road, to warn motorists that the road would be closed to be resurfaced.

Anthony Cropley, who lives nearby, called it 'ridiculous' and said: "I don't know why police haven't towed it away. Everyone is furious around here because the road has been terrible for ages. There are people who are really annoyed.

"I was down there taking pictures of it because I can't believe it — this part of the road is used a lot for people coming into Parklands or the city centre. Now we have this monstrosity in the middle of a beautiful and newly-refurbished road.

Mr Cropley cycles in to the centre five days a week and said there have been issues with potholes there for years.