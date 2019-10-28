Residents react to Bognor pub plan

Residents have shared their view following the approval of plans to turn a former Bognor Regis pub into flats.

The decision was made for the former Prince of Wales pub into six flats was approved by Arun District Council last week (Tuesday October 22).

Permission was granted alongside a section 106 agreement which will see £4,355 contributed towards the provision of 'accessible natural open green spaces' in the Pagham area. This was a cause for concern for some who said the money should be spent nearer the development.

Commenting on social media, Paul Wells said: "Another 106 agreement going to Pagham! The 106 agreements are supposed to support the areas where the development takes place. I'm sure the area around the development could do with improvements such as new lighting, better pavements and possibly smarting up the area around the footbridge."

Mo Cook said: "'Approval is tied to a section 106 agreement which states that £4,355 is contributed towards the provision of 'accessible natural open green spaces' in the Pagham area.' The flats on 75 Highfield were approved by cllrs from east of Littlehampton week before last. No green spaces will be left in Bognor Regis soon."

John Wiffin said: "More flats? Any chance of more dentists or doctors? Any chance of better infrastructure to accommodate these extra people? Not a hope in hell."

Sam Vaughan said: "Better than seeing it left empty and as much as everyone wanted it turned into a pub again the local support of going there wasn't great."

Julie Osman said: "Nowhere to park even visiting the nursing home there's no parking unless the owner of the nursing home who's bought it makes the big garden into parking — not much of a view for the people who live there."

