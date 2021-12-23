Residents urged to get their booster shots as vaccination programme continues in Bognor Regis

Vaccination teams are ‘working around the clock’ to deliver protection to residents in the build up to Christmas, an NHS spokesperson said, as the health service makes one final push to offer booster shots to all eligible adults by the end of the year.

Last weekend was a record-breaking success for the programme, with more than 55,000 vaccinations delivered in vaccination centres, GPs, pharmacies surgeries, church halls, football clubs and more across Sussex.

And that’s just one part of a much larger picture. Since the beginning of the vaccination programme, more than 185,000 vaccinations have taken place across the programme. Of that, more than 44,000 residents have successfully received their booster vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccine

Residents who have not received their life-saving shot are being urged to book an appointment or attend a walk-in session as soon as possible.

The main vaccination service in Bognor Regis is at the Bognor Health Centre. Although residents have been contacted directly to arrange an appointment, this service is now being added to the National Booking Service, allowing residents to do it themselves. The service will be open every day except Christmas and Boxing Day. Click here to book via the National Booking Service or call 119.