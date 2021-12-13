Retired postal worker asks West Sussex residents show your postie some love this Christmas

Retired postman of more than 20 years and former union representative Ian Manion, said more people need to show their posties some love.

"It's a national support day for postal workers," the Bognor Regis resident said, "I don't think most of the country realise what is going on with the posties these days.

"Most people just think its about delivering letters — its parcels too.

Picture by Neil Cooper

"Their work lately has been very busy throughout the pandemic and there have been stories of posties working to late in the evening."

Postal workers are 'definitely' the country's unsung heroes, Ian said, adding: "They are under total pressure and they have to sort all the mail before doing door to door deliveries.

"They are putting their health on the line, and then MPs who have never done the job themselves and they just say 'oh, employ more people' — it's not that simple.